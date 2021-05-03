Athlete of the Week Extra: More with Riverside’s Zach Day

The Riverside senior tossed 6 innings of 4-hit ball, and went 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs, including the go-ahead hit in the 5th inning of 4-3 win over Lakeland to improve to 11-0 overall.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals on game day? I just basically like to say a prayer before my games.

Sports teams that you follow? I love the Yankees for MLB and in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins.

Three people that you would like to have dinner with. Aaron Judge, Tua Tagovailoa and The Rock. He’s amazing. I love his movies.

What’s one meal you can’t live without in your house? Chicken, I love chicken. Specifically wings, but I could eat chicken all the time.

You’re undefeated still. What’s the key to a roll like you guys are on right now? We just gotta keep working hard at practice, and we just keep picking each other up, and we have that winning mentality. And be confident at the plate and in the field.

Good teams need a little swagger. How important is that to success on the baseball field? Oh, it helps us greatly. Being confident, it’s a great thing to have. We’re not cocky or anything. We just go out there on the field and show how talented we are as a team.

You guys have three pitchers with very low earned run averages right now. Yeah, that’s sensational. It starts with the off days, and our pitching coach Coach (Tyler) Buckley. He makes us work hard at practice. He lets us throw bullpens and makes us run and stuff to get the soreness out the day after we pitch.

What kind of goals did you guys set at the beginning of the year? Our goal was basically to be a championship team, to make it to the playoffs and go far, and right now it seems like we’re achieving that. But we can’t stop, we need to keep it rolling.

Do you know when Riverside’s last district baseball title was? Not really sure, but I can tell you it’s been a while, like, probably 15, 20 years, maybe longer than that. It’s been a while, and it would feel amazing, for our team, to do that for our school.

That’s one game at a time, though, correct? Yes, that’s the mentality we have is one game at a time. We have Carbondale next, and that’s all we can think about.

Both basketball teams won district titles this year. Is that kind of success in the school something you feed off? Yes, definitely. Those two teams are amazing. Now we’ve got to do the same thing, represent our school. But don’t be too cocky about it. Be confident and work hard.